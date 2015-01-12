Join us for a great day of fun during the 2nd Annual St. Jude Cornhole Classic Saturday, February, 20th at The Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center. Enter your 2-person team for a chance at prizes. Entry fee is $50 per team, but secure your spot today as entries are limited to 64 teams. Check in is at noon and the tournament starts at 1pm. There will be door prizes and tons of activites all day long with 100% of the proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Resarch Hospital. For more information, call Jim Kallas at (605) 642-5747 ext. 13. To enter, fill out the form below.

St. Jude Cornhole Classic Team Name

Team Captain *

Team Member 2

Phone *

Email *